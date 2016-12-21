(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Farewell QF-4 Phantom II

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jason Allred 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Holloman said farewell to a trusted airframe yesterday. The QF-4 Phantom II flew it's final DOD flight here at Holloman Air Force Base. Many previous pilots, maintainers, and F4 enthusiasts came to send it off the proper way

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 19:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502782
    VIRIN: 161221-F-ZW188-001
    Filename: DOD_103964799
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell QF-4 Phantom II, by A1C Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    Holloman
    Holloman Air Force Base
    F-4
    QF-4
    F-4 Phantom II
    QF-4 Phantom II
    Jason Allred

