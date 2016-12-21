Holloman said farewell to a trusted airframe yesterday. The QF-4 Phantom II flew it's final DOD flight here at Holloman Air Force Base. Many previous pilots, maintainers, and F4 enthusiasts came to send it off the proper way
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 19:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502782
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-ZW188-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103964799
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, Farewell QF-4 Phantom II, by A1C Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
