    1st Marine Division celebrates the holidays with a bang

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Video by Cpl. Timothy Valero 

    1st Marine Division

    Marines with 1st Marine Division continuously train to hone their skills in preparation for any future mission or deployment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502774
    VIRIN: 161221-M-HF454-558
    Filename: DOD_103964776
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Division celebrates the holidays with a bang, by Cpl Timothy Valero, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    marine
    tanks
    mortars
    USMC
    holiday
    holiday season
    holiday greetings
    1st Marine Division
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    training
    1st MARDIV
    MRF

