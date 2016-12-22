477th Fighter Group airmen send holiday greetings from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 16:22
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502761
|Filename:
|DOD_103964733
|Length:
|00:00:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 477th Fighter Group Airmen, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT