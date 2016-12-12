Season's greetings from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, we wish you and yours happy holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 16:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502755
|VIRIN:
|161219-M-FJ661-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_103964727
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CA, US
This work, Holiday Greetings, by LCpl Nathan McAllister, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
