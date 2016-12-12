(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday Greetings

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan McAllister 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Season's greetings from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, we wish you and yours happy holidays.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 16:41
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502755
    VIRIN: 161219-M-FJ661-0001
    Filename: DOD_103964727
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Greetings, by LCpl Nathan McAllister, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    Holiday
    #MEULife

