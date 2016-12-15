Wilson Boulevard to be completely open for traffic Dec. 23

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The entire length of Wilson Boulevard will completely open to all traffic beginning Friday, Dec. 23.

The ten-year, three-phased, $203M project began as an answer to the over-stressed main gate during the USMC Grow the Force initiative in 2006. The network of roads, bridges and an added main gate constitutes more than seven miles of roadway.



The new roadway named for General Louis Hugh Wilson, Jr., a World War II Medal of Honor recipient and the 26th Commandant of the Marine Corps, will significantly reduce the traffic flow that is currently routed through officer housing from the Wilson Gate, which was opened earlier this year.



Prior to the new construction, the only way to access the Tarawa Terrace area was via Highway 24. The new gate and road will provide access to emergency services for military families without them having to leave the base. The project also features a safe and separate pedestrian path that parallels the entire length of the roadway to accommodate bicyclists, runners and walkers.



"The successful planning, execution, and now completion of the new Wilson Boulevard base entry road project is the result of nearly 10 years of hard work and dedication by hundreds of contractors, civilian Marines, Marines and sailors. It's simply impossible to thank them all for this herculean effort, but each has earned my complete gratitude for their efforts and professionalism," said Brigadier General Thomas Weidley, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East.



"My hope is that everyone who has worked on this project derives a tremendous amount of satisfaction knowing they've played a critical role in reducing the traffic congestion that has plagued this base for years. When you consider those quality of life improvements that benefit the most number of people, this one ranks at the top of the list."



In addition to Wilson Gate and Boulevard, there were several upgrades to existing roads on the base such as the widening of Brewster and the new service road into the Naval Hospital and Wounded Warrior Complex.