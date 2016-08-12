Sgt. Claire Kowrach is a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, 1st Marine Logistics Group. Kowrach is from Newport, RI.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 13:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502718
|VIRIN:
|161208-M-WK015-555
|Filename:
|DOD_103964204
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CA, US
|Hometown:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Faces of MLG: Sgt. Kowrach, by LCpl Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT