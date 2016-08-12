(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Faces of MLG: Sgt. Kowrach

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jocelyn Ontiveros 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Sgt. Claire Kowrach is a heavy equipment operator with Combat Logistics Battalion 7, 1st Marine Logistics Group. Kowrach is from Newport, RI.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 13:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502718
    VIRIN: 161208-M-WK015-555
    Filename: DOD_103964204
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CA, US
    Hometown: NEWPORT, RI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of MLG: Sgt. Kowrach, by LCpl Jocelyn Ontiveros, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Heavy Equipment Operator
    1st MLG
    California
    Twentynine Palms
    Marines
    HE
    MSG
    Operations Chief
    SDA

