    All Hands Update: Headlines for December 22, 2016

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    Return of U.S. Navy UUV. DOD Unveils Plan to Broaden Sexual Assault Support to Men. FITMAS-Spiritual Fitness.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 502709
    VIRIN: 161222-N-WO545-001
    Filename: DOD_103964177
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Headlines for December 22, 2016, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    DoD
    sexual assault
    China
    Navy
    support
    Sailors
    spiritual fitness
    UUV
    unmanned underwater vehicle
    All Hands Update
    AHU
    People's Liberation Army-Navy
    FITMAS
    U.S. Navy Ocean Glider

