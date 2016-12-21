(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    134th ARW Angel Tree Support

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Young 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron put their skills to work to help support Angel Tree Inc. transporting gifts for disadvantaged children.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 12:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 502706
    VIRIN: 161221-Z-DS155-001
    Filename: DOD_103964165
    Length: 00:06:21
    Location: KNOXVILLE, TN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 134th ARW Angel Tree Support, by TSgt Jonathan Young, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    helping
    kids
    community service
    Tennessee
    charity
    holiday
    Christmas
    children
    gifts
    relief
    toys
    Claiborne County

