Coalition partners advise and assist Iraqi security forces in mortar operations during building partner capacity training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 19, 2016. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 12:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|502705
|VIRIN:
|161219-A-TV157-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103964041
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Building Partner Capacity Mortar Training at Al Asad, by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT