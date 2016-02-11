Interview for Bold Quest at Fort Stewart

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lieutenant Colonel Brian Ducote is the Battalion Commander for the 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which falls under the 3rd Infantry Division. Lt. Col. Ducote talked about the U.S. Joint Staff training exercise, known as Bold Quest, which took place at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 24 – Nov. 2. His unit trained alongside foreign militaries to integrate new technologies and enhance interoperability. Bold Quest included service members and civilians from 10 nations.