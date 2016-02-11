Lieutenant Colonel Brian Ducote is the Battalion Commander for the 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment of the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, which falls under the 3rd Infantry Division. Lt. Col. Ducote talked about the U.S. Joint Staff training exercise, known as Bold Quest, which took place at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Oct. 24 – Nov. 2. His unit trained alongside foreign militaries to integrate new technologies and enhance interoperability. Bold Quest included service members and civilians from 10 nations.
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 10:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|502690
|VIRIN:
|161102-A-CH610-004
|Filename:
|DOD_103963708
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Interview for Bold Quest at Fort Stewart, by MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT