    Soldiers Journal: Female Recruiting Teams

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2016

    Video by Sgt. Nathaniel Duane Phillips 

    Defense Media Activity - Army

    US Army Recruiting Command has assembled a team of female recruiters that travel around the world, reaching out to young women, to show them how the Army can be just as much a benefit to them as it is for their male peers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 10:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502674
    VIRIN: 161222-A-VY865-592
    Filename: DOD_103963503
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Journal: Female Recruiting Teams, by SGT Nathaniel Duane Phillips, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    US Army Recruiting Command
    Soldiers Journal
    Tifani Hightower
    Heather Romine
    Femal Recruiting Teams

