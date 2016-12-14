Coalition partners advise and assist Iraqi security forces in conducting military operations in urban terrain during building partner capacity training at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, Dec. 15, 2016. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is a global coalition to weaken and destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 08:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|502666
|VIRIN:
|161215-A-TV157-001
|Filename:
|DOD_103963405
|Length:
|00:03:08
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Military operations in urban terrain training at Al Asad., by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT