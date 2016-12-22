(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SrA Josh Rice Holiday Shout Out - NC

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.22.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Carly Kavish 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    SrA Josh Rice is in the U.S. Air Force and is currently deployed to Southwest Asia and gives a holiday shout out to loved ones in Clayton, NC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 06:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502656
    VIRIN: 161222-F-UB655-819
    Filename: DOD_103963320
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: CLAYTON, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Josh Rice Holiday Shout Out - NC, by SrA Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    North Carolina
    Clayton
    Holiday Season
    NC
    Holiday Shout Out

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media

    • LEAVE A COMMENT