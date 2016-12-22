SrA Josh Rice is in the U.S. Air Force and is currently deployed to Southwest Asia and gives a holiday shout out to loved ones in Clayton, NC.

VIDEO INFO Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 06:13 Category: Greetings Video ID: 502656 VIRIN: 161222-F-UB655-819 Filename: DOD_103963320 Length: 00:00:13 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: CLAYTON, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SrA Josh Rice Holiday Shout Out - NC, by SrA Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.