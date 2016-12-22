SrA Josh Rice is in the U.S. Air Force and is currently deployed to Southwest Asia and gives a holiday shout out to loved ones in Clayton, NC.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 06:13
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|502656
|VIRIN:
|161222-F-UB655-819
|Filename:
|DOD_103963320
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Hometown:
|CLAYTON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SrA Josh Rice Holiday Shout Out - NC, by SrA Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT