    SrA Huguelet Holiday Shout Out - MI

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.22.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Carly Kavish 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    SrA Huguelet is in the U.S. Air Force and is currently deployed to Southwest Asia and gives a holiday shout out to loved ones in St. Johns, MI.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 06:13
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502654
    VIRIN: 161222-F-UB655-261
    Filename: DOD_103963318
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: ST. JOHNS, MI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SrA Huguelet Holiday Shout Out - MI, by SrA Carly Kavish, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    MI
    Holiday Season
    St. Johns
    Holiday Shout Out

