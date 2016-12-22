(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Happy Holidays | A message from III MEF

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.22.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Neumann and Cpl. Steven Tran

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Sgt. Maj. Mario P. Fields, sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force Headquarters Group, narrates a story about a U.S. Marine's Christmas miracle in Okinawa, Japan. Poem written by Lance Cpl. Andrew Neumann.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 06:48
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 502652
    VIRIN: 161222-M-ZI433-001
    Filename: DOD_103963301
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: PONTIAC, MI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Holidays | A message from III MEF, by LCpl Andrew Neumann and Cpl Steven Tran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    First Sergeant
    Christmas
    Sergeant Major
    Holiday Season
    story
    Marines
    III MEF
    miracle
    Mario P. Fields
    Bernadette Wildes
    Lacey Lewis

