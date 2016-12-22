Date Taken: 12.22.2016 Date Posted: 12.22.2016 06:48 Category: Greetings Video ID: 502652 VIRIN: 161222-M-ZI433-001 Filename: DOD_103963301 Length: 00:02:19 Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP Hometown: PONTIAC, MI, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Happy Holidays | A message from III MEF, by LCpl Andrew Neumann and Cpl Steven Tran, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.