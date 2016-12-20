(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    "Peace is a state of acceptance of each other" - Raw Video

    NAHA, OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.20.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Amaia Unanue 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force

    Speaker: Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson. United States Consulate General Joel Ehrendreich and Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, commanding general for III Marine Expeditionary Force, discuss the U.S. military’s presence in Okinawa with university students Dec. 20, 2016 at the University of Ryukyus, Okinawa, Japan. The two leaders were asked questions regarding the presence of U.S. military in Okinawa and their thoughts on peace theory. Ehrendreich and Nicholson even asked the students questions regarding ways to strengthen the Japan-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Amaia Unanue/ Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 05:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502642
    VIRIN: 161222-M-GE751-011
    Filename: DOD_103963228
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: NAHA, OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, "Peace is a state of acceptance of each other" - Raw Video, by LCpl Amaia Unanue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Commanding general
    discussion
    japan
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    Consul General
    law students
    Ryukyu University

