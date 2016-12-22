In this Pacific Update, see how Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, joins U.S. Forces Japan Commander Lieutenant General Jerry Martinez, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Japan Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada, to officially announce the historic land return in the Northern Training Area of Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2016 00:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|502588
|VIRIN:
|161221-F-PW498-877
|Filename:
|DOD_103962937
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Update for December 22nd 2016, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
