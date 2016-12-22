(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Update for December 22nd 2016

    JAPAN

    12.21.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Update, see how Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, joins U.S. Forces Japan Commander Lieutenant General Jerry Martinez, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Japan Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada, to officially announce the historic land return in the Northern Training Area of Okinawa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2016
    Date Posted: 12.22.2016 00:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 502588
    VIRIN: 161221-F-PW498-877
    Filename: DOD_103962937
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update for December 22nd 2016, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    okinawa
    usfj
    afn okinawa
    u.s. ambassador to japan
    government of japan
    afn pacific
    shinzo abe
    caroline kennedy
    land return
    pacific update
    NTA
    zoe stagg
    jerry martinez
    tomomi inada
    northern training area
    kantei

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT