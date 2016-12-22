Pacific Update for December 22nd 2016

In this Pacific Update, see how Caroline Kennedy, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, joins U.S. Forces Japan Commander Lieutenant General Jerry Martinez, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Japan Minister of Defense Tomomi Inada, to officially announce the historic land return in the Northern Training Area of Okinawa.

