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    Uncharted Waters Episode 21

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    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode of Uncharted Waters, we are joined by Master Chief Jermaine Brown and ABH1 Reymond Rallos as they dive into their inspiring recruiting journeys. From overcoming challenges to building successful careers in the Navy, they share the secrets behind their resilience, leadership, and commitment to service. Tune in for a conversation filled with wisdom, motivation, and the drive to navigate the unknown!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017677
    VIRIN: 241108-N-GQ458-2855
    Filename: DOD_111885791
    Length: 00:20:42
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, Uncharted Waters Episode 21, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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