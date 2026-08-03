Uncharted Waters Episode 21

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017677" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of Uncharted Waters, we are joined by Master Chief Jermaine Brown and ABH1 Reymond Rallos as they dive into their inspiring recruiting journeys. From overcoming challenges to building successful careers in the Navy, they share the secrets behind their resilience, leadership, and commitment to service. Tune in for a conversation filled with wisdom, motivation, and the drive to navigate the unknown!