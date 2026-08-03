In this episode of Uncharted Waters, we are joined by Master Chief Jermaine Brown and ABH1 Reymond Rallos as they dive into their inspiring recruiting journeys. From overcoming challenges to building successful careers in the Navy, they share the secrets behind their resilience, leadership, and commitment to service. Tune in for a conversation filled with wisdom, motivation, and the drive to navigate the unknown!
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017677
|VIRIN:
|241108-N-GQ458-2855
|Filename:
|DOD_111885791
|Length:
|00:20:42
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uncharted Waters Episode 21, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.