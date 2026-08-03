In this episode, we dive into the deep end of the bay with NTAG Golden Gate! Join us as we explore Navy recruiting with special guests, Bay Area natives, Commanding Officer Clinton Ceralde and Command Master Chief Dewayne Benjamin from NTAG Golden Gate. Discover their insights, stories, and the unique journey of serving in the Navy and how their leadership sets the standard for the Golden Dragons.
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:22
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017671
|VIRIN:
|241023-N-GQ458-3755
|Filename:
|DOD_111885758
|Length:
|00:18:26
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Uncharted Waters Episode 20, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.