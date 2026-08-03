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    Uncharted Waters Episode 20

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    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode, we dive into the deep end of the bay with NTAG Golden Gate! Join us as we explore Navy recruiting with special guests, Bay Area natives, Commanding Officer Clinton Ceralde and Command Master Chief Dewayne Benjamin from NTAG Golden Gate. Discover their insights, stories, and the unique journey of serving in the Navy and how their leadership sets the standard for the Golden Dragons.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017671
    VIRIN: 241023-N-GQ458-3755
    Filename: DOD_111885758
    Length: 00:18:26
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, Uncharted Waters Episode 20, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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