Uncharted Waters Episode 20

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017671" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we dive into the deep end of the bay with NTAG Golden Gate! Join us as we explore Navy recruiting with special guests, Bay Area natives, Commanding Officer Clinton Ceralde and Command Master Chief Dewayne Benjamin from NTAG Golden Gate. Discover their insights, stories, and the unique journey of serving in the Navy and how their leadership sets the standard for the Golden Dragons.