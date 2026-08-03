Uncharted Waters Episode 19

In this episode, Chief Totimeh takes RADM Waters back to school! Joined by the NORU/N7 Team of CAPT Stockton, NCCM Whalen, and NCCM Drake, they discuss the importance and emphasis being placed on the schoolhouse, metrics for success shared across the enterprise, National Inspection Team (NIT) best practices and lessons learned, the new revamped I-Stop process, and the future of the school house as they expand to the needs of the evolving recruiting environment.
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 15:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017664
|VIRIN:
|241023-N-GQ458-4901
|Filename:
|DOD_111885709
|Length:
|00:29:29
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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