Uncharted Waters Episode 19

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017664" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, Chief Totimeh takes RADM Waters back to school! Joined by the NORU/N7 Team of CAPT Stockton, NCCM Whalen, and NCCM Drake, they discuss the importance and emphasis being placed on the schoolhouse, metrics for success shared across the enterprise, National Inspection Team (NIT) best practices and lessons learned, the new revamped I-Stop process, and the future of the school house as they expand to the needs of the evolving recruiting environment.