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    Uncharted Waters Episode 18

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    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Video by Austin Breum 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    In this episode, we are pleased to welcome Navy Recruiting Command’s Command Master Chief, CMDCM Jeremy Konopka. CMDCM Konopka highlights the significance of Chief Season and discusses the upcoming visit of Chief Selects from various NTAGs across Recruiting Nation. These future Chiefs will spend a week at Navy Recruiting Command, gaining valuable insight into HQ operations and a unique perspective on recruiting operations and functions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 15:22
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017663
    VIRIN: 240910-N-GQ458-1401
    Filename: DOD_111885698
    Length: 00:21:38
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US

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    This work, Uncharted Waters Episode 18, by Austin Breum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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