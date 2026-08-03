Uncharted Waters Episode 18

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017663" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, we are pleased to welcome Navy Recruiting Command’s Command Master Chief, CMDCM Jeremy Konopka. CMDCM Konopka highlights the significance of Chief Season and discusses the upcoming visit of Chief Selects from various NTAGs across Recruiting Nation. These future Chiefs will spend a week at Navy Recruiting Command, gaining valuable insight into HQ operations and a unique perspective on recruiting operations and functions.