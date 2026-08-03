The 17th Training Wing partnered with the Air Force Recruiting Service to host a base tour for 27 educators from across the U.S., July 21 and 22, showcasing how modern military training prepares Airmen and Guardians for the future.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 12:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017654
|VIRIN:
|260722-F-EP494-5970
|Filename:
|DOD_111885365
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Teaching Teachers: Air Force Recruiting Service Distinguished Educators’ Tour at Goodfellow Jul 2026, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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