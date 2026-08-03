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    Teaching Teachers: Air Force Recruiting Service Distinguished Educators’ Tour at Goodfellow Jul 2026

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    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2026

    Video by Russ Howard 

    17th Training Wing

    The 17th Training Wing partnered with the Air Force Recruiting Service to host a base tour for 27 educators from across the U.S., July 21 and 22, showcasing how modern military training prepares Airmen and Guardians for the future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 12:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017654
    VIRIN: 260722-F-EP494-5970
    Filename: DOD_111885365
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

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    This work, Teaching Teachers: Air Force Recruiting Service Distinguished Educators’ Tour at Goodfellow Jul 2026, by Russ Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Goodfellow Air Force Base

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