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    202d Engineering Installation Squadron

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    GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Video by Master Sgt. Jeffrey Rice 

    116th Air Control Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Francis, cable and antenna operations specialist assigned to the 202d Engineering Installation Squadron, speaks about radio antenna inspection and repair nearly 1,200 feet up a radio tower in Shellman Bluff, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The Shellman Bluff Naval tower is used to increase military radio communication range and signal distances. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 09:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 1017633
    VIRIN: 260617-Z-UA734-2001
    Filename: DOD_111884589
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: GEORGIA, US

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 202d Engineering Installation Squadron, by MSgt Jeffrey Rice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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