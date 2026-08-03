U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Francis, cable and antenna operations specialist assigned to the 202d Engineering Installation Squadron, speaks about radio antenna inspection and repair nearly 1,200 feet up a radio tower in Shellman Bluff, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The Shellman Bluff Naval tower is used to increase military radio communication range and signal distances. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 09:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1017633
|VIRIN:
|260617-Z-UA734-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111884589
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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