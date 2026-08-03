video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017633" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Richard Francis, cable and antenna operations specialist assigned to the 202d Engineering Installation Squadron, speaks about radio antenna inspection and repair nearly 1,200 feet up a radio tower in Shellman Bluff, Georgia, June 17, 2026. The Shellman Bluff Naval tower is used to increase military radio communication range and signal distances. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Jeff Rice)