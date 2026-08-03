B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 – Day 6: Military Board

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017632" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to subordinate commands across U.S. Army Europe and Africa appear before a military board during day six of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on Aug. 5, 2026. The military board evaluates Soldiers’ military knowledge, leadership, communication skills and professional presence as competitors demonstrate the attributes required of the Army’s top squads.



Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the opportunity to represent the command at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)