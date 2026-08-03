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    B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 – Day 6: Military Board

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.04.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson 

    AFN Bavaria

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to subordinate commands across U.S. Army Europe and Africa appear before a military board during day six of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on Aug. 5, 2026. The military board evaluates Soldiers’ military knowledge, leadership, communication skills and professional presence as competitors demonstrate the attributes required of the Army’s top squads.

    Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the opportunity to represent the command at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 09:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017632
    VIRIN: 260805-A-FL725-8213
    Filename: DOD_111884588
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 – Day 6: Military Board, by SSG Jamie Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    USAREUR-AF; StrongerTogether; Target_News_Europe; USArmy; Best Squad Competition
    EABestSqaud
    EABestSquad26

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