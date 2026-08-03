B-Roll: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition 2026 – Day 6: Military Board

U.S. Soldiers assigned to subordinate commands across U.S. Army Europe and Africa appear before a military board during day six of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, on Aug. 5, 2026. The military board evaluates Soldiers’ military knowledge, leadership, communication skills and professional presence as competitors demonstrate the attributes required of the Army’s top squads.
Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa compete for the opportunity to represent the command at the Army Best Squad Competition, where one noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jamie Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 09:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017632
|VIRIN:
|260805-A-FL725-8213
|Filename:
|DOD_111884588
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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