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    114th Fighter Wing Pre-CRI Hype Video

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    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.07.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Drew Cyburt 

    114th Fighter Wing

    A hype video for Operation EDGECRUSHER, a Combat Readiness Inspection at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.07.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 08:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017613
    VIRIN: 260607-Z-VD069-1001
    Filename: DOD_111884350
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

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    This work, 114th Fighter Wing Pre-CRI Hype Video, by SrA Drew Cyburt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Joe Foss Field
    114th Figher Wing
    Air National Guard
    South Dakota
    Combat Readiness Inspect
    Operation EDGECRUSHER

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