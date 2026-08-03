Get Fit: Proper Pull-Up Technique, Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-ROLL)

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Saul Hernandez and Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlight proper pull up technique at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 31, 2026. Exercising with proper form reduces the risk of injury and improves desired fitness results. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight and Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 02:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1017606
|VIRIN:
|260731-M-RK873-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111883934
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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