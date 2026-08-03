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    Get Fit: Proper Pull-Up Technique, Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-ROLL)

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    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    07.30.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Saul Hernandez and Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight, assigned to American Forces Network Iwakuni, highlight proper pull up technique at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, July 31, 2026. Exercising with proper form reduces the risk of injury and improves desired fitness results. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Knight and Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 02:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017606
    VIRIN: 260731-M-RK873-1003
    Filename: DOD_111883934
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

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    This work, Get Fit: Proper Pull-Up Technique, Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan 2026 (B-ROLL), by LCpl Andrew Knight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    pull-up
    Get Fit
    AFN Iwakuni
    AFN Pacific
    informative
    MCAS Iwakuni

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