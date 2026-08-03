III MEF Marines participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course 91-26

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force complete their culminating event during Martial Arts Instructor Course 91-26 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2026. Martial Arts Instructor courses train Marines to teach and certify others in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP), combining combat skills, leadership, and ethical instruction. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)
This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Games-&-Sports-(Uplifting-Energetic-Heavy-Metal-Version) performed by NxSG/stock.adobe.com
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.05.2026 03:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017603
|VIRIN:
|260730-M-DY477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111883891
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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