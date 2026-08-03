III MEF Marines participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course 91-26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017603" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force complete their culminating event during Martial Arts Instructor Course 91-26 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2026. Martial Arts Instructor courses train Marines to teach and certify others in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP), combining combat skills, leadership, and ethical instruction. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette)



This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Games-&-Sports-(Uplifting-Energetic-Heavy-Metal-Version) performed by NxSG/stock.adobe.com