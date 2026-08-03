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    III MEF Marines participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course 91-26

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    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.24.2026

    Video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force complete their culminating event during Martial Arts Instructor Course 91-26 at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, July 24, 2026. Martial Arts Instructor courses train Marines to teach and certify others in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP), combining combat skills, leadership, and ethical instruction. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Giovanni Navarrette) 

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed assets from Adobe Stock: Games-&-Sports-(Uplifting-Energetic-Heavy-Metal-Version) performed by NxSG/stock.adobe.com

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 08.05.2026 03:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017603
    VIRIN: 260730-M-DY477-1001
    Filename: DOD_111883891
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, III MEF Marines participate in Martial Arts Instructor Course 91-26, by Cpl Giovanni Navarrette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    MCMAP, MAI, Fighting, Training, III MEF, Combat

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