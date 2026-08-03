PNSY Recruiting Code970 Painter Blaster

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017524" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)



Painter-Blaster: (71P) A painter-blaster prepares surfaces and applies coatings on interior and exterior surfaces, tanks and voids aboard ships and as shop applications to meet specific preservation requirements. Duties include abrasive blasting, needle gunning and sanding surfaces for preparation. Also included is applying coatings such as alkyds, epoxies and powder coatings by brushing, rolling and spraying.



(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)