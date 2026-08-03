PNSY Recruiting Code970 Painter Blaster

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (May 19, 2026)
Painter-Blaster: (71P) A painter-blaster prepares surfaces and applies coatings on interior and exterior surfaces, tanks and voids aboard ships and as shop applications to meet specific preservation requirements. Duties include abrasive blasting, needle gunning and sanding surfaces for preparation. Also included is applying coatings such as alkyds, epoxies and powder coatings by brushing, rolling and spraying.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer/released)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:11
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017524
|VIRIN:
|260519-N-BY633-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_111882789
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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