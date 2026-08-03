II MEF Change of Command (Camera One)

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Calvert L. Worth Jr., the offgoing commanding general of II Marine Expeditionary Force relinquishes command to Lt. Gen. Robert C. Fulford, the oncoming commanding general during the II Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Aug. 4, 2026. The change of command ceremony symbolizes the passing of authority and responsibility from the offgoing to the oncoming commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christina Shields)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2026 15:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017513
|VIRIN:
|260804-M-HC655-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111882636
|Length:
|00:09:47
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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