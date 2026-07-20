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    2026 Best Squad Defender Crossing B-Roll

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    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.31.2026

    Video by Spc. Francisco Torres 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Europe and Africa participate in Defender Crossing Exercise during the 2026 Best Squad Competition at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 1, 2026. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad July 30 – Aug. 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldiers’ technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of Squad-Level: highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. One noncommissioned officer and one junior Soldier will be selected out of the final winning squad to be named the Army’s Best NCO and Best Soldier of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Francisco Torres)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 03:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1017276
    VIRIN: 260801-A-FT253-1001
    Filename: DOD_111878618
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

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    This work, 2026 Best Squad Defender Crossing B-Roll, by SPC Francisco Torres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    EABestSquad
    BestSquad 2026

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