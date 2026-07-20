TV Writer Born on Camp Zama Returns to Japan More Than 60 Years Later

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017265" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

“I still feel a connection to this place. It’s like a dream to come back and see it,” Frank Spotnitz, a TV writer and producer, said of Camp Zama.



Spotnitz is best known for his work on “The X-Files” and “The Man in the High Castle.” He was born on Camp Zama in 1960 when his father worked as a physician at the hospital that was then located here.



Spotnitz recently visited Japan for the first time since he left at 4 years old to revisit his birthplace and received a tour together with his wife.



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