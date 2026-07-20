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    TV Writer Born on Camp Zama Returns to Japan More Than 60 Years Later

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    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    07.31.2026

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    “I still feel a connection to this place. It’s like a dream to come back and see it,” Frank Spotnitz, a TV writer and producer, said of Camp Zama.

    Spotnitz is best known for his work on “The X-Files” and “The Man in the High Castle.” He was born on Camp Zama in 1960 when his father worked as a physician at the hospital that was then located here.

    Spotnitz recently visited Japan for the first time since he left at 4 years old to revisit his birthplace and received a tour together with his wife.

    #ArmyFamily #PeopleFirst #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 01:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017265
    VIRIN: 260803-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111878503
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

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    This work, TV Writer Born on Camp Zama Returns to Japan More Than 60 Years Later, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Medical Department Activity ̶ Japan
    Frank Spotnitz

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