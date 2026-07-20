“I still feel a connection to this place. It’s like a dream to come back and see it,” Frank Spotnitz, a TV writer and producer, said of Camp Zama.
Spotnitz is best known for his work on “The X-Files” and “The Man in the High Castle.” He was born on Camp Zama in 1960 when his father worked as a physician at the hospital that was then located here.
Spotnitz recently visited Japan for the first time since he left at 4 years old to revisit his birthplace and received a tour together with his wife.
#ArmyFamily #PeopleFirst #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 01:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017265
|VIRIN:
|260803-A-AB123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111878503
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TV Writer Born on Camp Zama Returns to Japan More Than 60 Years Later, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.