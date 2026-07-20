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    260731-KSN-SPOT-Black Flag Conditions-Sullens

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    SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    AFN Kunsan

    An airman stands outside too long during black flag conditions and collapses despite the loud speakers warning.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2026
    Date Posted: 08.03.2026 00:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 1017262
    VIRIN: 260803-F-SO714-4900
    Filename: DOD_111878480
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

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    This work, 260731-KSN-SPOT-Black Flag Conditions-Sullens, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

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    TAGS

    hot
    Sun
    black flag

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