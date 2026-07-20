An airman stands outside too long during black flag conditions and collapses despite the loud speakers warning.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2026 00:53
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|1017262
|VIRIN:
|260803-F-SO714-4900
|Filename:
|DOD_111878480
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 260731-KSN-SPOT-Black Flag Conditions-Sullens, by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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