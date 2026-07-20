The U.S. Army accelerated and demonstrated the air-launched effects (A-LE) capability of the H-60M Black Hawk during rigorous flight testing at Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PCC6) this July. This event adds to the recent success the program demonstrated at A.P. Hill, VA last month.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 14:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017128
|VIRIN:
|260724-D-A5048-3337
|Filename:
|DOD_111875811
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
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U.S. Army Advances H-60M Black Hawk Air-Launched Effects Capabilities at Project Convergence Capstone 6
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