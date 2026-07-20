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    U.S. Army Advances H-60M Black Hawk Air-Launched Effects Capabilities at Project Convergence Capstone 6[

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    UNITED STATES

    07.24.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Capability Program Executive Aviation

    The U.S. Army accelerated and demonstrated the air-launched effects (A-LE) capability of the H-60M Black Hawk during rigorous flight testing at Project Convergence Capstone 6 (PCC6) this July. This event adds to the recent success the program demonstrated at A.P. Hill, VA last month.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 14:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017128
    VIRIN: 260724-D-A5048-3337
    Filename: DOD_111875811
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

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