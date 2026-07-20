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    SPC Sean Cruz finds motivation at the Muleskinner DFAC

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    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2026

    Video by Spc. Garret Kimmel 

    1st Armored Division

    U.S. Army Spc. Sean Cruz, a culinary specialist assigned to the 1st Armored Division Field Artillery Brigade, helps prepare meals at the Muleskinner Dining Facility on Fort Bliss, Texas, July 7, 2026. Cruz shared that the people he serves and works alongside motivate him each day, and the relationships he has built in the dining facility make the work rewarding as he supports Soldiers across the installation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Garret Kimmel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.07.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017102
    VIRIN: 260707-A-TI268-4723
    Filename: DOD_111875455
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US

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    This work, SPC Sean Cruz finds motivation at the Muleskinner DFAC, by SPC Garret Kimmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Culinary Specialist
    muleskinner
    Fort B
    Division Sustainment Brigade
    food

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