U.S. Army Spc. Sean Cruz, a culinary specialist assigned to the 1st Armored Division Field Artillery Brigade, helps prepare meals at the Muleskinner Dining Facility on Fort Bliss, Texas, July 7, 2026. Cruz shared that the people he serves and works alongside motivate him each day, and the relationships he has built in the dining facility make the work rewarding as he supports Soldiers across the installation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Garret Kimmel)
|Date Taken:
|07.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 13:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017102
|VIRIN:
|260707-A-TI268-4723
|Filename:
|DOD_111875455
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SPC Sean Cruz finds motivation at the Muleskinner DFAC, by SPC Garret Kimmel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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