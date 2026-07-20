SPC Sean Cruz finds motivation at the Muleskinner DFAC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017102" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Sean Cruz, a culinary specialist assigned to the 1st Armored Division Field Artillery Brigade, helps prepare meals at the Muleskinner Dining Facility on Fort Bliss, Texas, July 7, 2026. Cruz shared that the people he serves and works alongside motivate him each day, and the relationships he has built in the dining facility make the work rewarding as he supports Soldiers across the installation. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Garret Kimmel)