USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Change of Command ceremony

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 24, 2026) Cmdr. Jamie Jordan relieves Cmdr. Ethan Reber as Commanding Officer of USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) at a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Rota July 24, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a complex operational platform designed to maintain maximum readiness, home to units operating across the spectrum of military operations, and the foundation from which these forces operate to deter conflict and win wars. Commander, Task Force 66 is U.S. 6th Fleet’s all-domain task force that drives innovation, development, and acceleration of robotic and autonomous systems across the European and African theaters and deliver full-spectrum maritime operations in concert with Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 08:43
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|1017037
|VIRIN:
|260724-N-WY042-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111874789
|Length:
|01:11:25
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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