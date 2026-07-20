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    USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) Change of Command ceremony

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    SPAIN

    07.23.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Ruiz-Lazcano 

    AFN Rota

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (July 24, 2026) Cmdr. Jamie Jordan relieves Cmdr. Ethan Reber as Commanding Officer of USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) at a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Station Rota July 24, 2026. NAVSTA Rota is a complex operational platform designed to maintain maximum readiness, home to units operating across the spectrum of military operations, and the foundation from which these forces operate to deter conflict and win wars. Commander, Task Force 66 is U.S. 6th Fleet’s all-domain task force that drives innovation, development, and acceleration of robotic and autonomous systems across the European and African theaters and deliver full-spectrum maritime operations in concert with Allies and partners. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juan J. Ruiz-Lazcano)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 08:43
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 1017037
    VIRIN: 260724-N-WY042-1001
    Filename: DOD_111874789
    Length: 01:11:25
    Location: ES

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    TAGS

    DDG 51
    AFN Rota
    change of command
    NAVSTA Rota

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