Ride the Alps 2026 Promotional Spot

Ride the Alps returned to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on July 18, 2026, where military motorcycle riders departed Edelweiss Lodge and Resort for a more than 100-mile poker run through the Bavarian and Tyrolean Alps. Now in its nineteenth year, the annual rally featured a reimagined version of one of its original routes with higher mountain passes, tighter switchbacks, wider valleys, and a shorter route option for participating riders. The event also coincided with the USAG Bavaria-Edelweiss Lodge and Resort Open House in celebration of German-American Friendship Day, continuing the long-standing tradition of Ride the Alps. (U.S. Army commercial by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 08:58
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|1017036
|VIRIN:
|260718-A-MQ729-7635
|Filename:
|DOD_111874782
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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