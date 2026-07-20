Ride the Alps 2026 Promotional Spot

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017036" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Ride the Alps returned to Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on July 18, 2026, where military motorcycle riders departed Edelweiss Lodge and Resort for a more than 100-mile poker run through the Bavarian and Tyrolean Alps. Now in its nineteenth year, the annual rally featured a reimagined version of one of its original routes with higher mountain passes, tighter switchbacks, wider valleys, and a shorter route option for participating riders. The event also coincided with the USAG Bavaria-Edelweiss Lodge and Resort Open House in celebration of German-American Friendship Day, continuing the long-standing tradition of Ride the Alps. (U.S. Army commercial by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor)