Ready, Resilient Performance Center manager explains importance of Post-Exercise Optimization Program

Lloyd Scharneck, manager of the Ready and Resilient Performance Center, and Maj. Joe Legros, public affairs officer assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF‑AF), speak to the importance of rest and recovery during an American Forces Network radio interview at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 14, 2026. SETAF‑AF expanded its commitment to human performance with the launch of the Post‑Exercise Optimization Program, or POP, a new initiative designed to help Soldiers and civilians recover faster and maintain readiness after periods of high operational demand. POP builds on the foundation established by the Optimizing the Human Weapon System program, which integrated human‑performance science into SETAF‑AF operations throughout 2024 and early 2025. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia and Spc. Bentley San Nicholas)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 03:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017014
|VIRIN:
|260721-A-FK395-6320
|Filename:
|DOD_111874541
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
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