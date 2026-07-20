Ready, Resilient Performance Center manager explains importance of Post-Exercise Optimization Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017014" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lloyd Scharneck, manager of the Ready and Resilient Performance Center, and Maj. Joe Legros, public affairs officer assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF‑AF), speak to the importance of rest and recovery during an American Forces Network radio interview at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 14, 2026. SETAF‑AF expanded its commitment to human performance with the launch of the Post‑Exercise Optimization Program, or POP, a new initiative designed to help Soldiers and civilians recover faster and maintain readiness after periods of high operational demand. POP builds on the foundation established by the Optimizing the Human Weapon System program, which integrated human‑performance science into SETAF‑AF operations throughout 2024 and early 2025. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. John Garcia and Spc. Bentley San Nicholas)