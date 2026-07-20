US Army Sgt. Maj. David E. Rieckmann, Master Sgt. Caleb Flaks discuss Army Body Composition Program updates

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017013" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. David E. Rieckmann, inspector general sergeant major, and Master Sgt. Caleb T. Flaks, assistant inspector general, both assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discuss recent policy updates to the legacy height and weight tables with the Waist-to-Height Ratio (WHtR) during a radio interview on American Forces Network Vicenza 105.3 at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 29, 2026. The Army Body Composition Program ensures all Soldiers maintain a healthy, ready force through physical standards. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)