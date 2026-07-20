US Army Sgt. Maj. David E. Rieckmann, Master Sgt. Caleb Flaks discuss Army Body Composition Program updates

U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. David E. Rieckmann, inspector general sergeant major, and Master Sgt. Caleb T. Flaks, assistant inspector general, both assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discuss recent policy updates to the legacy height and weight tables with the Waist-to-Height Ratio (WHtR) during a radio interview on American Forces Network Vicenza 105.3 at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 29, 2026. The Army Body Composition Program ensures all Soldiers maintain a healthy, ready force through physical standards. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 03:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|1017013
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-FX936-8985
|Filename:
|DOD_111874528
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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