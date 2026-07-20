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    US Army Sgt. Maj. David E. Rieckmann, Master Sgt. Caleb Flaks discuss Army Body Composition Program updates

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    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.29.2026

    Video by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. David E. Rieckmann, inspector general sergeant major, and Master Sgt. Caleb T. Flaks, assistant inspector general, both assigned to U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), discuss recent policy updates to the legacy height and weight tables with the Waist-to-Height Ratio (WHtR) during a radio interview on American Forces Network Vicenza 105.3 at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, July 29, 2026. The Army Body Composition Program ensures all Soldiers maintain a healthy, ready force through physical standards. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Cheshaon Jones)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 03:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1017013
    VIRIN: 260729-A-FX936-8985
    Filename: DOD_111874528
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: VICENZA, IT

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    This work, US Army Sgt. Maj. David E. Rieckmann, Master Sgt. Caleb Flaks discuss Army Body Composition Program updates, by PFC Cheshaon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SETAFAF, StrongerTogether

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