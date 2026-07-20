Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility shipwrights perform a variety of task throughout the shipyard, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 24, 2026. Shipwrights are responsible for the structural foundation, alignment and physical support system of naval vessels during maintenance and dry docking operations. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)
Photo contribution by Camey Straff
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 01:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1017009
|VIRIN:
|260625-N-VN697-6083
|Filename:
|DOD_111874456
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Shipyard Chronicles: Shipwrights Set the Stage, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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