Shipyard Chronicles: Shipwrights Set the Stage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017009" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility shipwrights perform a variety of task throughout the shipyard, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 24, 2026. Shipwrights are responsible for the structural foundation, alignment and physical support system of naval vessels during maintenance and dry docking operations. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight" by repairing, maintaining, and modernizing the Navy's fast-attack submarines and surface ships. Strategically located in the heart of the Pacific, it is the most comprehensive fleet repair and maintenance facility between the U.S. West Coast and the Far East. (U.S. Navy video by Claudia LaMantia)

Photo contribution by Camey Straff