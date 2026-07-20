Fortune Favors the Bold: Own the Air

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1017006" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, demonstrate the ability to conduct anti-air warfare and integrated air and missile defense in support of combined and joint operations across the littorals. Stationed on Marine Corps Base Hawaii and rapidly deployable across the Indo-Pacific, 3rd MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability with purpose-built capabilities alongside allies and partners. This video production was created at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 30, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)