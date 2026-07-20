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    Fortune Favors the Bold: Own the Air

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    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2026

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, demonstrate the ability to conduct anti-air warfare and integrated air and missile defense in support of combined and joint operations across the littorals. Stationed on Marine Corps Base Hawaii and rapidly deployable across the Indo-Pacific, 3rd MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability with purpose-built capabilities alongside allies and partners. This video production was created at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 30, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.31.2026 00:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 1017006
    VIRIN: 260730-M-KJ570-1001
    Filename: DOD_111874339
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US

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    This work, Fortune Favors the Bold: Own the Air, by Cpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Warfighting
    3d MarDiv
    Fight Now
    ForceDesign
    3d LAAB
    3d MLR

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