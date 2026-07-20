Fortune Favors the Bold: Own the Air

U.S. Marines assigned to 3rd Littoral Anti-Air Battalion, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, demonstrate the ability to conduct anti-air warfare and integrated air and missile defense in support of combined and joint operations across the littorals. Stationed on Marine Corps Base Hawaii and rapidly deployable across the Indo-Pacific, 3rd MLR is committed to promoting regional security and stability with purpose-built capabilities alongside allies and partners. This video production was created at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, July 30, 2026. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2026 00:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|1017006
|VIRIN:
|260730-M-KJ570-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111874339
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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