101st Airborne Division Sgt. Rameel Serrano Prepares for U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016957" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Rameel Serrano, an infantryman assigned to 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discusses his preparation for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 30, 2026.



Serrano, who was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands and moved to Jacksonville, Florida, at age 7, reflects on what serving in the Army means to him. He credits his team’s preparation, confidence and camaraderie as they prepare to compete at the Army level. Serrano’s family owns two automotive repair shops in Jacksonville.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)