101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Sgt. Rameel Serrano Prepares for U.S. Army Best Squad Competition

U.S. Army Sgt. Rameel Serrano, an infantryman assigned to 1st Mobile Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne,” 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), discusses his preparation for the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, July 30, 2026.
Serrano, who was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands and moved to Jacksonville, Florida, at age 7, reflects on what serving in the Army means to him. He credits his team’s preparation, confidence and camaraderie as they prepare to compete at the Army level. Serrano’s family owns two automotive repair shops in Jacksonville.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 16:17
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|1016957
|VIRIN:
|260730-A-XY121-9175
|Filename:
|DOD_111873617
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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