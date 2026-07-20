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    U.S. Airmen conduct bilateral tactical training with German law enforcement teaser video

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    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.27.2026

    Video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 435th Security Forces Squadron, 435th Tactical Advisory Squadron and 569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron conduct bilateral urban tactical and close-quarters training with members of the Hessian State Criminal Investigation Office at McCully Barracks Military Operations on Urban Terrain site, Germany, July 28, 2026. The training allowed U.S. and German participants to exchange operational experience, refine advanced tactical skills, share best practices to strengthen interoperability and the long-standing partnership between the two nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 11:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 1016873
    VIRIN: 260728-F-VY348-5859
    Filename: DOD_111872297
    Length: 00:04:14
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

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    bilateral training
    435th Security Forces Squadron
    569th U.S. Forces Police Squadron
    435th Tactical Advisory Squadron
    Hessian State Criminal Investigations Office

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