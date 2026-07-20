B-roll-MOS 14G Air Defense Battle Management System Operator-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty-Maintenance. USARMY 30th ADA BDE
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 09:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016854
|VIRIN:
|260721-D-MN278-2825
|PIN:
|260017
|Filename:
|DOD_111872094
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|FORT SILL OK US, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MOS 14G Air Defense Battle Management System Operator-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty-Maintenance., by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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