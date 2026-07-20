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    31st FSS Postal Flight Earns Air Force Postal Flight of the Year Award

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    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.29.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting the 31st Force Support Squadron Postal Flight earning the 2025 Headquarters Air Force Postal Flight of the Year at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The flight was recognized with the award for enhancing daily operations and refining processes to strengthen the quality of life, morale and force readiness required to keep service members and their families connected to home and the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 07:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 1016820
    VIRIN: 260730-F-YT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871751
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

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    This work, 31st FSS Postal Flight Earns Air Force Postal Flight of the Year Award, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    mission readiness
    customer service
    31 FSS
    award
    post office
    Postal Flight of the Year

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