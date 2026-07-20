31st FSS Postal Flight Earns Air Force Postal Flight of the Year Award

A video highlighting the 31st Force Support Squadron Postal Flight earning the 2025 Headquarters Air Force Postal Flight of the Year at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The flight was recognized with the award for enhancing daily operations and refining processes to strengthen the quality of life, morale and force readiness required to keep service members and their families connected to home and the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 07:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|1016820
|VIRIN:
|260730-F-YT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871751
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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