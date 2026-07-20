31st FSS Postal Flight Earns Air Force Postal Flight of the Year Award

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/1016820" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A video highlighting the 31st Force Support Squadron Postal Flight earning the 2025 Headquarters Air Force Postal Flight of the Year at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The flight was recognized with the award for enhancing daily operations and refining processes to strengthen the quality of life, morale and force readiness required to keep service members and their families connected to home and the mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)