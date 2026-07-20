U.S. Soldiers provide their initial thoughts on the USAREUR-AF Best Squad Competition during their initial layout in Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 29, 2026. Teams across U.S. Army Europe and Africa meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of Best Squad, July 30-August 6, 2026. The event tests the squad’s effectiveness, communication, and overall cohesion, as well as the individual Soldier’s technical and tactical proficiency, endurance, and fortitude. This competitive training event exercises a full range of squad-level skills, highlighting professional excellence and knowledge to determine the command’s top teams. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Vontrae Hampton, Sgt. Addison Shinn, and Sgt. Steven Moseley)
0:00-3:37: Interviews
3:38-6:14: USAREUR-AF Best Squad Layout
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 04:23
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016819
|VIRIN:
|260729-A-GS449-1958
|Filename:
|DOD_111871738
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|DE
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|0
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