Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane, near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jinghua Jin and Spc. Mark Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 02:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016813
|VIRIN:
|260716-D-A0651-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871683
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-roll: Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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