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    B-roll: Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces

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    SOUTH KOREA

    07.15.2026

    Video by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    Division Sustainment Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, joined Republic of Korea Army and Airforce partners to practice dropping rations by plane, near Yeoju, South Korea, July 16, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jinghua Jin and Spc. Mark Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 02:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016813
    VIRIN: 260716-D-A0651-2001
    Filename: DOD_111871683
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

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    This work, B-roll: Champion Brigade Joint Airdrop of Class I Supplies with ROK Forces, by SPC Mark Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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