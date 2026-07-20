RED Friday Shoutout: Pfc Gustavo Cervantes

U.S. Army Pfc. Gustavo Cervantes, a Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer with the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, gives a shout out at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 27, 2026. This is a Remember Everyone Deployed video which gives service members the opportunity to shout out their loved ones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2026 01:50
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|1016806
|VIRIN:
|260730-M-RR386-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111871591
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
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