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    RED Friday Shoutout: Pfc Gustavo Cervantes

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier 

    AFN Okinawa

    U.S. Army Pfc. Gustavo Cervantes, a Patriot Launching Station Enhanced Operator/Maintainer with the 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Regiment, gives a shout out at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, July 27, 2026. This is a Remember Everyone Deployed video which gives service members the opportunity to shout out their loved ones. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Nathan Saucier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.30.2026 01:50
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 1016806
    VIRIN: 260730-M-RR386-1003
    Filename: DOD_111871591
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

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    This work, RED Friday Shoutout: Pfc Gustavo Cervantes, by LCpl Nathan Saucier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    1-1 ADA
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    AFN
    RED Friday
    War Media Activity

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