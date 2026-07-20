Broll standard wide medium close-up shots with cut ins/cut aways and a few shots with pans and camera motion, Varying locations of AAFES facilities in Okinawa to include; Camp Foster Main Exchange and Express, Camp Lester Express, Kadena Airbase Exchange, Food court, and Express.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 23:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016804
|VIRIN:
|260728-A-SS108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871577
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AAFES Okinawa Broll, by SFC Cody Ewing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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