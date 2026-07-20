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    AAFES Okinawa Broll

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.27.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cody Ewing 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Broll standard wide medium close-up shots with cut ins/cut aways and a few shots with pans and camera motion, Varying locations of AAFES facilities in Okinawa to include; Camp Foster Main Exchange and Express, Camp Lester Express, Kadena Airbase Exchange, Food court, and Express.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 23:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016804
    VIRIN: 260728-A-SS108-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871577
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES Okinawa Broll, by SFC Cody Ewing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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