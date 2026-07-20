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    AAFES Okinawa Broll- Timelapse Compilation

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    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.26.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Cody Ewing 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    Timelapse of locations on Camp Foster and Kadena Airbase. Sunrise on the Main Exchange, People moving through the store, food court, and gas station.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.29.2026 23:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 1016803
    VIRIN: 260727-A-SS108-1001
    Filename: DOD_111871575
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

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    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAFES Okinawa Broll- Timelapse Compilation, by SFC Cody Ewing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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