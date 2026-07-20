Timelapse of locations on Camp Foster and Kadena Airbase. Sunrise on the Main Exchange, People moving through the store, food court, and gas station.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2026 23:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|1016803
|VIRIN:
|260727-A-SS108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111871575
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AAFES Okinawa Broll- Timelapse Compilation, by SFC Cody Ewing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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